Charles Edward Good III, 71, of Rocky Bar, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at AMC. Mr. Good was born July 26, 1950. He was the son of the late Charles Edward Good Jr. and Vada Layman Good.
Mr. Good retired from Mckee Foods as a truck driver, a job that he very much enjoyed.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Myron Gale Good. He is survived by a sister, Linda Dove and husband, Clealen; two sons, Charles Edward Good IV and girlfriend, Tena, Matthew Alan Good and wife, Lauren; a daughter, Samantha Dawn Good and boyfriend, Hunter; two grandchildren, Tiffani Miglionico and Caedan Good; two great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Holden Miglionico; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His favorite pasttime was spending time with family, friends, and his buddy Kane dog and his Sunday motorcycle rides with his close friends. He enjoyed teaching his grandson to play solitaire and watching westerns. He was a simple, thorough, and honest man that loved his family.
Family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg followed by a service at 1 p.m. Please respect the families’ wishes for a private grave service.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
