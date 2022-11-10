Charles Edward Kipps, 86, of Broadway, Va., passed away peacefully at home and on to his Heavenly home on Nov. 9, 2022.
Charles was born June 24, 1936, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Galen and Virginia Neff Kipps.
He is survived by his wife, Dale Dean Kipps; three children and their spouses, Debi Kipps-Vaughan (husband, Ben Vaughan), Carolyn Kipps (husband, Lenny Stowell), David Kipps (wife, Sharon Kipps); his two brothers, Ronnie Kipps and Donnie Kipps; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Charles was employed as a pharmacist for 54 years combined at Timberville Drug Store and Broadway Drug Center. He was well known as the pharmacist who took time to consult with customers and provide individual care. He graduated from Broadway High School, Shenandoah Jr. College, Bridgewater College and the Medical College of Virginia, School of Pharmacy.
Charles loved his church and served at the Timberville Church of the Brethren as Board Chairman, Sunday School Teacher, and Deacon. He was dedicated to community service as a life time member of Jaycees; two terms as Chairman of the Broadway-Timberville Chamber of Commerce; and Chairman for eight years of Pack 1 Cub Scouts. He was an active member of the Timberville Lion’s Club, serving as District Governor in 1991-92 and receiving the Melvin Jones Fellow’s Award from Lions Club International.
In addition to his love for family, church and community, Charles organized Chicken Bar-B-Qs for fundraising for community organizations for over 40 years, with his own ‘best ever’ sauce. Charles also loved playing tennis, collecting stamps, collecting Lion’s Club pins, and playing Bridge in the Men’s Bridge Club for 25 years. He was a community leader and organizer. He introduced Welcome Wagon services to the Timberville-Broadway community as a service to help others know their community.
Charles was loved by his family, friends, and the Timberville-Broadway community and will be remembered at a funeral service held at the Timberville Church of the Brethren on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Officiating will be Pastor Karl Magenhofer. Burial will follow at the Timberville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
