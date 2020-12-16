Charles Edward Massie
Charles Edward Massie, 61, was called to his forever home on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
Charles was born on November 12, 1959 in Waynesboro, Virginia, a son of the late Curtis Hayes and Hattie Patsy Massie.
Charles was retired after owning C.E. Massie General Contractors, working at McQuay, VDOT, Cave Hill and ICA. His most enjoyable hobbies was spoiling the grandkids by sending them home full of candy, fishing the lake, or hunting the mountains in pursuit of the next big one.
He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Denise Campbell Massie; children, Jason Edward Massie (Kelly), Natosha Massie Ritchie (Richard), Cynthia Massie Taylor (Travis), and Joshua Hayes Massie; sisters, Mary Jane Wimer, June Blosser, and Diane Massie; brothers, Doug Massie and Chad Massie; grandchildren, Savannah Alford (Christian), Naomi Ritchie, Matthew, Jenna, and Hannah Massie, and Layla, Bentley and Graysen Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to offer a thank you to special friends, Mike Dedo and the Rittenhouse family for their continued help and support.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. at Harriston Christian Center.
A funeral service will be held at Harriston Christian Center, at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, with Pastor Durwood Cowan and Cam Carte officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements.
