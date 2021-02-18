Charles Edward Propst
Charles Edward Propst, 90, of Mount Crawford, passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at his residence. Charles was born in Franklin, W.Va., on Dec. 3, 1930, a son of the late Martha Eula (Propst) and Alva Edward Propst.
Charles had a love and gift for gospel music and sang publicly for 54 years. During these years, he traveled throughout the United States, going from coast to coast several times. He was an original member of Valley Four Quartet and was a manager and member of the Crestmen Quartet and Old Friends Quartet. He was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Sacred Music from Amherst Theological Seminary.
In his spare time, he restored several hot rods with his son and was a car enthusiast for most of his life.
He was united in marriage on Jan. 31, 1953, to Kathleen Frances Mowbray, who survives.
In addition to his wife, Charles is survived by a son, Edward Lee Propst Sr. and wife, Doris, of Grottoes; a daughter by choice, Lori Harrison and husband, Barry, of New Creek, W.Va.; three sisters, Martha Jean Lambert of Broadway, Mary Frances “Fran” Rexrode of Harrisonburg and Virginia Kilander of Cumberland, Md.; three brothers, James Propst of Centerville, Ray Propst and wife, Mary (Dixie), of Harrisonburg and Jesse Propst and wife, Carolyn, of Bergton; former daughter-in-law, Donna Ruefer and husband, Stuart; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Bonnie Hulvey, and a brother, Lester Propst.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes Friday, Feb. 19, from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. to sign the register and pay their respects.
A private memorial service will be held with Dr. Marvin A. Jones and Pastor Guy Hudson officiating. The service will be live streamed on Charles’ obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.