Charles Edward Rhodes
Charlie Rhodes, formerly of Harrisonburg, Va., went to be with his Heavenly Father on Jan. 12, 2020.
In addition to his outgoing personality and sense of humor, Charlie was known for his adoration of his wife, Marie. He never met a stranger and was well known by countless friends and neighbors throughout the Shenandoah Valley, where he lived for most of his life.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Marie Emswiler Rhodes; son, Stacy Edward Rhodes and wife, Katherine, of Charlotte, N.C.; and son, Eric Charles Rhodes and wife, Lee, of Waxhaw, N.C. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Emily Allyson Rhodes, Jack Lawrence Rhodes, Alexandra Lee Rhodes, Carson Edward Rhodes and Cameron William Rhodes, all of North Carolina; and a number of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, James “Jim” Rhodes, Robert “Bob” Rhodes and John Rhodes.
Charlie was born Dec. 27, 1935, in Washington, D.C., to Jesse “Jack” Lawrence Rhodes and Agnes Cameron Rhodes. He graduated from Broadway High School with the class of 1954. He retired from his position as manager of the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control store in July 1991 after 27 years of service.
Charlie was an avid sports fan. He served as the voice of the Linville Patriots baseball team from 1970-1980. He was an umpire with the Rockingham County Baseball League for 15 years. He umpired high school baseball for 20 years and refereed high school basketball for 12 years. But most notably, he was a devoted fan of the James Madison University basketball team and known throughout the JMU community as “the man with the towel” due to his enthusiastic towel waving during each home game from his first row seat behind the team bench.
He was a member of Linville United Methodist Church for over 54 years, serving as communion steward, church landscaper, maintenance technician, and weekly greeter. He later moved to North Carolina and became a member of Siler Presbyterian Church.
A graveside service will be held at Linville Cemetery in Linville, Va., on Saturday, Jan. 18, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Marlene Chandler officiating.
A memorial service will be held at Siler Presbyterian Church in Wesley Chapel, N.C., on Saturday, Jan. 25, with the Rev. Bruce Powell officiating.
In lieu of flowers, monetary donations/contributions may be made in Charlie’s honor to the Alzheimer’s Association– Western Carolina Chapter at www.alz.org/northcarolina.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the Rhodes Family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
