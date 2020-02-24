Charles Edwin Templon
Charles Edwin Templon, 83, of Elkton, passed away Feb. 21, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg. Mr. Templon was born April 18, 1936, in Page County, Va., and was a son of the late Charles and Eva Grimsley Templon.
Charles grew up in Page County and was a 1955 graduate of Shenandoah High School. He was a member of the Elkton Volunteer Fire Company, the Furnace United Methodist Church on Naked Creek, where he served as a Sunday School teacher and was on the Board of Directors at the church. He loved coin collecting and was treasurer for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers for decades. He retired from Westinghouse/McQuay after 45 years as a tool and die maker/machinist. He was a devoted husband, wonderful dad, granddad and great-grandad and a loyal friend who will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
On Nov. 24, 1957, he married Frances Seal Templon, who survives. Also surviving are a daughter, Debra Workman and husband, Rick, of Elkton; a son, Bruce Templon and wife, Rhonda, of Oklahoma City, Okla.; grandchildren, Lizabeth Bickel and husband, Chris, Samantha Sarver and husband, Jeb, Jacqueline Gagnon and husband, Stephen, Nathan Templon, Joshua Templon, and Alannah Templon; great-grandchildren, Hawke and Whit Bickel, Gabe and Jules Sarver, and Theo and Lucy Gagnon and brother, Bill Templon and wife, Linda, of Elkton.
In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by his brother, Gary Templon, and sister, Mary Jane Merica.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Elkton. Friends may also call at the Templon home at any time.
The Rev. Rick Robertson will conduct the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at the Furnace United Methodist Church on Naked Creek near Elkton. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery in Elkton.
Memorial gifts may be made to the building fund at Furnace United Methodist Church, 19836 Naked Creek Road, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
