Charles Eugene Hoover
Charles Eugene Hoover, 74, of Rockingham, Va., passed away May 22, 2020, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center in Harrisonburg, Va. Mr. Hoover was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Howard W. and Viola M. Kephart Hoover.
Surviving are two sons, Rodney Hoover (Tina Davis) of Eastern Tenn., and Greg Hoover and wife, Danielle Hoover, of Bridgewater; a sister, Betty Riggleman of Rockingham; three brothers, Billy Hoover and wife, Brenda, of Port Republic, David Hoover and wife, Karen, of Mount Crawford and Danny Hoover and Charlotte of Harrisonburg; four grandchildren, Nick, Stephanie, Hunter, and Cole Hoover; one great-grandchild, Lexie Richards, and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Hoover; two sisters, Judy Jackson and Wanda Hamilton Thomas, and one great-grandchild, Clara Gibson.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Burial will be private at Mount Clinton Mennonite Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com, hqcinc2000@gmail.com or betty.riggleman@comcast.net.
