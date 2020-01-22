Charles F. ‘Liberace’ Swank
Charles F. “Liberace” Swank, 86, of Lancaster, Pa., formerly of Mount Carmel, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Lancashire Hall, Lancaster. He was born Oct. 23, 1933, in Harrisonburg, Va., the son of Joseph H. and Ruth H. (Hollar) Swank.
He attended the Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind in Staunton, Va., and the Shenandoah Conservatory in Dayton, Va., graduating with a degree in Church Music. He was part of the Troubadours while in college and a gospel group called Churchman’s Quartet. He was a pianist and a studio and church musician and entertainer.
He married Helen Campbell-Sipple on March 22, 1986, who survives in Lancaster, Pa. Also surviving are two stepdaughters, Virginia Hornburger, Elysburg, Pa., and Betty Sipple Poremba, Manassas, Va.; four stepgranddaughters, Heather, Rebecca, Holly, Kaylee; and six great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Edmund.
A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral and Cremation Service, Elysburg, Pa. Interment in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Mount Carmel, Pa. Viewing from 11 a.m. to time of service in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Shenandoah Conservatory, 1460 University Drive, Winchester, VA 22601.
Rothermel-Heizenroth Funeral & Cremation Service, Elysburg, Pa., is in charge of arrangements. Joseph M. Murray, Supervisor. Charles Heizenroth III, FD.
Visit: www.rothermelfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.