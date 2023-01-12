On Jan. 9, 2023, Charles Franklin "Frank" Rinaca Jr. passed away peacefully in the care of Reston Hospital.
Frank is survived by his children, Aaron, Kristen, Lynne and Todd and his grandchildren, Evan, Samantha, Addison, Kaleb and Aaron. He is also survived by his brother, Ronnie and nephews, Alex and Derrick. Frank has two living uncles, Stan Crider and Eddie Rinaca and several stepchildren to include Tracy, Robin and Derrick, and their children, Nicole, Ashlie, Josh and Holly and her daughter, Makayla.
Frank was known as a generous, light-hearted, and compassionate soul. He loved the simple things in life such as spending time with his family and visiting his home in Florida during the winter months. He graduated from Danville Technical Institute with a degree in drafting and design, which opened the doors to his early career working for the Naval Shipyards in Norfolk, Va. While drafting at the Shipyards, Frank discovered his love of welding, which would later become his lifelong career as one of the most certified and highly regarded welders at Merck & Co. in Elkton, Va. Frank had many longtime interests to include restoring countless Corvettes and building numerous classic motorcycles and hot rods. For a period of time, Frank enjoyed pit crewing for drag racing pioneer K.S. Pittman and in his later years he gathered a collection of incredibly rare antique oil lamps.
Frank was a man who always liked to help those in need, asking nothing in return. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends.
We are sincerely grateful to the many friends and family members who have given us support and comfort during this time of loss.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a funeral service Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 12 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. at the church.
Please drive your classics, hot rods or motorcycles!
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren, 10589 Mt. Zion Road, Linville, VA 22834.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.