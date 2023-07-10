Charles Franklin Hinegardner, 69, of Keezletown, died July 7, 2023. He was a son of the late Max A. and JoAnn Wright Hinegardner.
His last place of employment was Rockingham Redi-Mix.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jo Hinegardner of Keezletown, whom he married July 27, 1973; daughter, Amanda Hinegardner of Grottoes; son, Adam Hinegardner of Broadway; four grandchildren, Dylan, Faith, McKinzy, and Alyssa Hinegardner; two great-grandchildren, Nico and Kato Silvious; sister, Cinda Hinegardner of Staunton; brother, William Hinegardner and wife, Denise, of Lawrenceville, Ga.; sister-in-law, Judy Hinegardner of Harrisonburg and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers, Christopher A. and Max W. Hinegardner.
At his request his body was cremated and there will be no services.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
