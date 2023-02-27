Charles Hartman "Charlie" Craun, 55, of Bridgewater, passed away Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at his home.
He was born Aug. 10, 1967, and was a son of the late Theodore Charles and Anna Jean (Keller) Craun.
Charlie graduated from Turner Ashby High School. He had worked at White Wave. Charlie was a devoted member of the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, where he was currently serving as 1st Vice President and was a past president and chairman of the Bridgewater Lawn Party Committee. He was a member of the Bridgewater Steam and Gas Club, the W.L. Simmons Tractor Club, and the TA Young Farmers (outstanding member 2022). Charlie loved to collect toy tractors, especially Oliver Tractors and hit and miss engines.
He was united in marriage to Vickie Lyn Craun, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his daughter, Ashley Craun; brother, James Craun and wife, Stephanie; uncle, Donnie Keller; nephews, Casey Craun and Wyatt Metcalfe; niece, Avery Craun; and two special Boston Terriers, Sammie and Jenna.
A service celebrating Charles's life will be held Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at 6:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater with Mike Troyer officiating.
The family received friends Sunday, Feb. 26, from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Bridgewater Volunteer Fire Department, 304 N. Main St., Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Bridgewater.
