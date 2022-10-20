Charles Henry Forry, 76, of Mount Crawford, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, at his home following a courageous battle with cancer.
Mr. Forry was born April 26, 1946, in York, Pa., and was a son of the late Paul and Helen (Grove) Forry. He was the loving husband of Alma Grace (Hess) Forry for almost 50 years.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son and daughters, Christopher Forry of York, Pa., Johanna Kauffman of Wisconsin, Beth and Dean Wadel of Mount Crawford, Elizabeth and Daniel Brown of Titusville, Fla.; grandchildren, Sierra, Dawson, Lindsey, and Joelle Kauffman, Amber, Nicole, Jevon, Alyssa, Shayla, Kaden Wadel, Alexis and Jasmine Brown; a brother, Paul and Joanne Forry of East Berlin, Pa.; and a sister, Mary Garman of Landisburg, Pa.
A public viewing will be held Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022, from 3 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. at the Bridgewater Mennonite Church, 2551 Fadley Road, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, Oct. 24, at 10:00 a.m. at Bridgewater Mennonite Church with the Ministers of the Church officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
