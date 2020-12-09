Charles Henry Tibbits Jr.
Charles Henry Tibbits Jr. was born in Bronxville, N.Y. on May 1, 1935. He grew up in the Adirondack Mountains of New York where his parents, Charles H. Tibbits Sr. and Alice Hooper Tibbits, owned and ran a summer lodge, “The Log House.” He grew up swimming in 13th Lake in the summer and skiing in the winter. When he was in high school he contracted polio and was paralyzed from the waist down. He completed high school while hospitalized. He then attended Oberlin College in Oberlin, Ohio, where he received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Architecture. He had an older brother, William Hooper Tibbits, who died in 1953.
He worked as an architect and married Elizabeth Slack (Liz). They lived in Baltimore until Liz died in 2002. He was active in an Episcopal church there, until moving to the Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community in Harrisonburg, Va. He was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church and also regularly attended services at VMRC. An accomplished pianist, he enjoyed playing for others. He was also known for his watercolors, many of which are displayed around Harrisonburg.
He had an independent and adventurous spirit. For years he refused a wheelchair, preferring to be mobile through the use of braces and crutches. Always on the go, he regularly used the Harrisonburg Paratransit Service to take him many places. He enjoyed church, live shows (especially musicals), art shows and dining out.
He died in Harrisonburg, Va., on Nov. 27, 2020. He will be missed.
Memorial contributions may be made to OASIS Fine Arts & Craft, 103 S Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or Otterbein United Methodist Church, 176 West Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
