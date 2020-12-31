Charles Junior Christmas, 57, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was born Nov. 15, 1963, and was a son of the late Charles Mills and Frances Christmas Washington.
Charles formerly resided in Charlottesville until 2015 when he moved to Rockingham County. He attended Mt. Clinton Church of God and Peak Pentecostal Church. He was a welder and had worked for five years at Tenneco Auto. His passion was classic cars, collecting them and working on them.
On Oct. 4, 2007, he married the former Mary Caldwell, who survives. Also surviving are his children, Ciara Christmas of Rockingham, Christopher Burruss of Charlottesville and Cherelle Christmas of Maryland; three grandchildren; two sisters, Pamela Hughes and Tomeeka Howard, both of Charlottesville; a brother, Roger Christmas of Charlottesville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, sisters, Ruth Jackson and Felicia Stovall and a brother, Ronnie Christmas, preceded him in death.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at Mt. Clinton Mennonite Church Cemetery with Pastor Jeff Warner and Pastor Michael Fallin officiating.
Due to COVID-19, please follow the current CDC guidelines while attending.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
