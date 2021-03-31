Charles James Jones Sr., 83, of Criders, Va., passed away March 28, 2021, at his residence. He was born July 25, 1937, in Nelson County, Va., to the late Charles Sidney and Linda Florence Cousins Jones
Charles retired from Valley Protein after 25 years. He was a member of Caplinger United Methodist Church.
Surviving are sons, Berry Jones of Tulare, Calif., Gary Jones of Winlock, Wash., Charlie Junior Meadows of Woodstock, Jeffrey Allen Jones of Broadway and Jeremy Scott Jones of Stanley; a daughter, Beverly Bauer; his companion, Phyllis Jean Ritchie of Woodstock; brothers, George Jones Sr. of Mount Jackson, Johnny Jones of Lynchburg and Paul L. Martin of Benwood, W.Va., and a number of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, who helped raise him, George B. and Helen Williams Cousins; and a son, Charles J. Jones Jr.
Pastor Dave Moore will conduct a graveside service Friday at 2 p.m. at Morning Star Lutheran Church Cemetery near Mount Jackson.
Friends may visit and sign the guestbook from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required at both the service and viewing.
The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815, to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
