STAUNTON — Charles Jeffrey Brown, 61, husband of Wendy Lynn (Dovel) Brown, of Staunton, died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Envoy of Staunton.
He was the son of Phyllis (Steele) Brown and the late Charles H. Brown.
Charles was employed for 30 years by James Madison University with facilities management.
He was an avid motocrosser and enjoyed skiing and the outdoors.
In addition to his wife, family members include a son, Eric Brown of Timberville, and four sisters, Deborah Sluka of Disputanta, Lorrie Winfree of Glen Allen, Janet Overstreet of Ocala, Fla., and Paula Augustson of Hampton.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
