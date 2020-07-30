Charles L. Baker Jr., 86, of Harrisonburg, passed away peacefully Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home.
Mr. Baker was born Nov. 17, 1933, and was a son of the late Stella and Charles Baker Sr. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Ruby Barb and Audrey Lonas.
On Aug. 1, 1953, he married Jewell Idell Lawson Baker, who also preceded him in death on June 10, 2002.
Charles was a graduate of Triplett High School in Mount Jackson with the class of 1951. He later achieved several course certifications in the automotive industry. He worked at Metro Pants as a shipping clerk and later went on to work for NAPA and Parts Incorporated in sales for many years. After his retirement, he went back to work part time for Extinguisher Sales and Service delivering fire extinguishers to local businesses in the area until 2015. He was an animal lover, enjoyed repairing clocks and collecting model trains.
He is survived by his children, Sherrie L. Morris and husband, Clifford, Denise Stark and husband, Douglas, and Charles Lester Baker III and wife, Amy; brothers, Stanley and Elmer Baker; grandchildren, Grant, Aaron, and Cameron Baker, Samantha Ballard and husband, Jordan, Jody Morris, Jason Stark and wife, Meagan, Meghan and Michelle Stark, as well as great-grandchildren, Campbell, Shepard and Foster Ballard.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Jordan Ballard and Tom Hook officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In keeping with CDC guidelines, social distancing and masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massanutten Regional Library, 174 South Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com. Visitors are welcome after the service at the home.
