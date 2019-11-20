Charles L. Deavers
Charles Lee Deavers, 65, of Rockingham, passed away Nov. 18, 2019, from complications of lung cancer at his home. Mr. Deavers was born Nov. 16, 1954, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Ward Neff and Vinda Marie Blosser Deavers.
He worked for David A. Reed and Son Excavating and later owned and operated Sun Mowing. He enjoyed hunting, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.
On Aug. 24, 1975, he married the former Mary Mitchell, who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Christopher Deavers and wife, Jessica; a daughter, Ashley Wilberger and husband, Wayne; two brothers, Harry Deavers and wife, Betty, and Wilmer “Butch” Deavers and wife, Karen Sue; two sisters-in-law, Alice Gibson and Mary Deavers; four special grandchildren, Brian Deavers, Kaitlyn Deavers, Jacob Dellinger and Corbin Wilberger; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of Rockingham.
Lane Turner and the Rev. Guy Hudson will conduct a memorial service Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Melrose Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 until 10:45 a.m.
At his request, the body was cremated.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
