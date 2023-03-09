Charles Lee Breeden
Charles Lee Breeden, 87, of Elkton, passed away March 8, 2023, at home. He was born April 21, 1935, in the Thoroughfare area of Rockingham County to the late Jesse Clinton and Verdie Catherine Breeden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Leroy and Maynard Breeden; and sisters, Naomi Rush, Christinia Lam and Merle Eppard.
Mr. Breeden was employed in the poultry industry throughout his working years. In his spare time, he enjoyed taking car rides along with his wife, Evelena, riding his four-wheeler and tinkering with his vehicles.
Surviving are his wife of nearly 60 years, Evelena Breeden; a brother, Eddie Breeden and wife, Mary; a sister, Nancy Lam, all of Elkton and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal visitation. Those wishing to pay their respects may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton on Friday, March 10, 2023, from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friends may also call at the Breeden home at any time.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Carter Dean officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
