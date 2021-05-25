Charles Lee ‘Chuck’ Shipp
Charles Lee “Chuck” Shipp, 76, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Rockingham, Va.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 27, at 2:00 p.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren. Pastors George Bowers and Dale Bennett will officiate. Burial will be private in Sunset View Memorial Gardens in Woodstock.
Mr. Shipp was born Aug. 13, 1944, in Greene County, Va., son of the late George and Mary Lee (Jarrell) Shipp. He was raised by his aunt and uncle, Terrie and Lillie Taylor.
He received his Bachelor’s degree from Bridgewater College and a Masters of Education from the University of Virginia. He spent 33 years as an educator, retiring from the Fairfax County School System. He was a strong supporter of the Brethren Church and a member of Antioch Church of the Brethren.
He was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary and Shirley, and a brother, George.
He is survived by his wife, Mary K. (Cook) Shipp of Harrisonburg; two sons, Joseph and Byron Clark and families; a sister, Dorothy (Everett) Staples and family and close nephew, Michael Shipp and family.
Chuck was a lifelong musician and a master of the piano. He performed across the Shenandoah region and brought joy to all who heard him play.
