Charles Leonard Marshall, Jr., 82, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Lenny was born March 18, 1938, in Rockingham County, and was the son of the late Charles L. Sr. and the Margaret Lillian Miller Marshall.
Lenny was a retired employee of Reynolds Metals in Grottoes. He attended Mount Olivet Christian Church in McGaheysville. He loved his horses, hunting, sharing precious memories with family and his grandbabies. He also enjoyed playing guitar and banjo with family and friends.
On March 21, 1959, he married Georgia Selena Shifflett, who passed away June 21, 2016.
He is survived by a son, Michael L. “Mike” Marshall and wife, Sheila; three daughters, Sonia L. Marshall, Mitzi C. Norris and husband, Travis, and Dana R. Boller and husband, Charles “Chuck”; siblings, Mary “Buddy” Huntington and husband, Phillip, and Joyce “Sissy” Wysong and husband, William; seven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, and many great-nieces and nephews. Also surviving are the Hisey, Monger, Hensley, Davidson, Robertson and Rankin families and extended family too numerous to mention, Papaw loved you all, and his horses, Olé Bill, Butter Cup, and Prissy.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by brother, George K. Marshall; sister-in-law, Jane Marshall; grandson, Matthew Jason Shifflett; nephew, Derrick “Sammy” Foster, and father- and mother-in-law, Irvin and Lydia Shifflett. He lost his dog, Jack, three days before passing.
A graveside service, with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating, will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Family and friends may visit Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, to pay their last respects.
Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Still Meadows Enrichment Center and Camp, 11992 Hollar School Road, Linville, VA 22834.
