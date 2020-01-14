Charles Loyd Back Sr.
Charles Loyd Back Sr., 91, of Bridgewater, went to be with his Lord on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born in Arbor Hill, Va., on July 13, 1928, and was a son of the late Robert Lloyd and Emma King (Cason) Back.
Charles had worked at Shen-Mar and retired from Rocco in 1992. He was a member of Spring Creek Church of the Nazarene. Charles loved the outdoors especially gardening, fishing and hunting.
He was united in marriage on Feb. 11, 1950, to Gladys Marie (Helmick) Back, who preceded him in death on Oct. 8, 2004.
He is survived by his children, Peggy Ann Murrel and husband, Richard, of Brookshire, Texas, Margaret Lois Rice and husband, Tim, of Harrisonburg, Dana Sue Cook of Harrisonburg and Charles Loyd Back Jr. and companion, Judy Hardy, of Bridgewater; his sister, Bonnie Jean McGuffin and husband, John Hanger, of Staunton; two brothers, Frank Preston Back and wife, Dorothy, of Staunton and Marvin Elwood Back of Staunton. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Tim Shank, Chris Shank, Jeremy Rice, Monica Fritz, Brandon Cook, Ashley Weaver and Amanda McCall and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Betty Lou Shank; granddaughter, Norma Jean Shank; two sisters, Margie Lee Gulley and Nancy Louise Gayhart and three brothers, George Rudolph Back, Wilbur Kinney Back and Merlin Back.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater with the Rev. Tony Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
The family will receive friend from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
