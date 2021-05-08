Charles Luther “Buddy” Wooddell
Charles Luther “Buddy” Wooddell, 72, of Weyers Cave, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Life Care Center in New Market. Mr. Wooddell was born on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1948, in Bath County, and was the son of the late Marion Luther “June” Wooddell, Jr. and Mary Violet Allen Wooddell.
Buddy was employed in construction from an early age until he retired in the early 2000s because of declining health. He specialized in many aspects including metal work on bridges and structures, carpentry, excavating, and a was a rod buster in concrete work. He was a fan of long walks, fishing, and painting by numbers, which were a few of his favorite pastimes.
Surviving are a brother, Roger Wooddell and wife, Debra; four sisters, Brenda Joyce Ringgold and husband, James, Libby Fink, Kathy Bradley and husband, Stephen, and Sheila Hodge. He is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Eddie Wooddell, and sister, Delores Crawford.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 10, 2021, at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens mausoleum chapel in Harrisonburg with Stacy Smootz officiating.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Facial coverings and distancing will be required for the health of others.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
