Charles Lynwood Lam Sr., 88, of Elkton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022. Charles was born Sept. 29, 1933, and was the son of the late John J. Lam and Alice E. Lam.
Charles graduated from Elkton High School in 1953. He was an Army veteran and worked for both Social Security and the Federal Government. He was a lifetime member of the Avis O. Comer VFW Post and acted as a Jr. and Sr. Commander and chaplain. Charles was an outdoorsman enjoying time on the river fishing. He also worked for the Shenandoah National Park Service retiring after 25 years. He was a responsible and devoted father and husband. He enjoyed listening to Bluegrass music and could play a variety of instruments. He was an avid gardener and loved animals.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Nancy Lee Comer Lam; two sisters, Dorothy Lam and Alda Jean Lam; one brother, John Wayne “Dick” Lam; and one granddaughter, Devin H. Michael.
He is survived by four daughters, Martha Jane Stroop, Patricia Turner, Sharon K. Kaplinger and Karen Sue Morris; one son, Charles L. Lam Jr.; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Nancy Dovel, Linda Lam and Brenda Lam.
A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Elkton Pentecostal Church officiated by Pastor Eddie Byers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Pentecostal Church, 16704 E. Summit Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.