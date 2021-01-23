With a heavy heart, I am very saddened to say that my parents have both passed away within days of each other. Charles M. Wenzel passed on Jan. 13, 2021, at the age of 93, and Marcella M. Wenzel passed on Jan. 18, 2021, at the age of 87.
Charles was born on April 15, 1927, in Alton, Illinois, to Raymond and Elsie. Marcella was born on Oct. 3, 1933, in Godfrey, Illinois, to Paul and Adelma.
These two wonderful people lived an amazing life together. Dad having just returned home from serving in the Navy during WWII met Mom, and before leaving to fight in the Korean War, took her and eloped to get married on Oct. 8, 1950. Marcella was 17 and Charles was 23 at the date of their marriage. They married in Arkansas due to the fact it was illegal to get married in Illinois before the age of 18. I know it took many years for mom’s parents to forgive dad for eloping with their daughter. I think 70 years of marriage proved they did the right thing as Mom and Dad dearly loved each other all the way to the end of their lives.
After the Korean War, Dad decided to get out of the Navy after serving for six years. He and Mom lived the civilian life in Illinois for a bit before Dad decided to join the Army to finish off his military career. He chose the Army so that he and Mom could be together without the prolonged absence that’s common in a sailor’s life. They traveled the world together during Dad’s Army career including Japan, China and other parts of SE Asia as well as most of Europe including a couple years serving in Germany.
After raising their children and grandchildren, Mom and Dad continued their traveling lifestyle by living full-time in a fifth wheel trailer. Their travels took them all across the U.S. and Canada including spending a summer in Alaska. They eventually fell in love with the Shenandoah Valley after coming here for several summers in a row working as volunteer campground hosts in the Shenandoah National Park. I believe they were the campground hosts for every campground in the Park. The beauty of the Shenandoah Valley and Western Virginia was a draw that kept them here all the way to the end of their lives.
The list of activities these two did together or independently of each other is way too long for description. Those that knew them know that Dad was always looking for something to keep him busy and no challenge was too daunting for him to undertake. They also know that Mom was always thinking of her family and would happily welcome family and friends into their house for a good meal and a friendly card game. Mom was quite the card player and she taught us how to play everything from Spades to Bridge.
They are survived by their two sons, Kurt and Jerry, as well as four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. A small memorial service will be held at the Mount Olivet Church in McGaheysville, and a graveside at Arlington National Cemetery, dates undetermined at the time of this writing.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
