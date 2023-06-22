Charles Martin Peery Jr.
Charles Martin Peery Jr., 69, of New Market, Va., passed away June 19, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center. He was born Feb. 20, 1954, in Fredericksburg, Va. to the late Charles Martin Sr. and Mildred Caroline Bilhardt Peery.
Charlie, in his younger years, worked alongside his father at the Register Angus Cattle Farm in New Market where he did many cattle showings. He also worked at Roadcap live haul. He was a member of the New Market Fire and Rescue, along with many civic groups and volunteered for many other groups. He was a community icon, as he was chief of police for the Town of New Market. He was respected by his fellow police officers. He was a member of Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market, where he served as treasurer for several years. Charlie was a loving and attentive caregiver to his wife.
On June 20, 2003, he married Priscilla Faye Orebaugh, who survives.
Also surviving are two sisters, Irene M. Peery of Charlottesville and Barbara A. Peery of New Market; and close family to include stepchildren and grandchildren.
Pastor Glen Turner and Pastor Tim Miller will conduct a memorial service at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church in New Market. The burial will be private.
Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions may be made to Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church, 58 Splinter Lane, New Market, VA 22844.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.