Charles P. Sevigny Jr.
Charles Phillip Sevigny Jr. died peacefully at his home in Swoope, Va., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at age 80 with his wife, Sandra, by his side.
Born on July 1, 1941, in Quincy, Mass., to Charles P. Sr. and Alice M. Sevigny, he lived his life by his values: family, honesty, charity, hard work, and an unshakable devotion to God. From his days working at Sevigny Ribbon Candy Company in Hanover, Mass., burning his hands on molten sugar, through to raising cattle and turkeys at Valley Crest Farm in Swoope, his calloused hands were a testament to how hard he worked every day to support his family. He had a kind heart, unquestionable integrity, a generous spirit, and a quiet modesty which drew love and admiration from those around him.
He dutifully loved his family, his country, the land on which he worked and lived, and the Boston Bruins hockey team. As a husband and father, he always put his family first; as a friend he was generous and attentive, and as a farmer he tended his animals with loving care. He filled his home with warmth, laughter, and his exquisite wood carvings. It should be noted that he invariably burned the steaks and posed a true danger to himself and those around him during manual labor, but he believed all things, including severed fingers, could be healed with duct tape and prayer. He was generally proven to be correct on that point. A loyal member of his community, he served as president of the New England Confectionary Association, and as a member of the Beverley Manor Ruritan Club, Kiwanis, and the Glenmore Hunt Club.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Charles P. Sevigny III, James Schutt, Eric Schutt, and daughter-in-law, Autumn Layne Schutt.
His death is preceded by his beloved sisters, Jill McIver and Johanna Begley.
His family is receiving visitors at their home.
A memorial service will be conducted on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Steve Paulus.
Arrangements are being handled by Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
