Charles Patrick ‘Pat’ Allebaugh
Charles Patrick “Pat” Allebaugh, age 43, died at VCU Health Critical Care Hospital in Richmond, Va., on Sept. 29, 2020. Patrick passed away, with family by his side, due to post-operative complications from surgery to remove a rare giant cell glioblastoma brain tumor.
Patrick was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Aug. 15, 1977. He graduated from Westfield High School in Westfield, N.J. in 1995, then from Virginia Tech in 1999 with a BS in English and Communications.
Patrick’s love for writing guided his passions for travel, adventure and film. He traveled the globe, living the stories he would create, and then sharing the stories he learned to craft so well. He took great pride in his writing craft, making his passion into his profession. He worked on numerous film locations, wrote multiple screen plays for TV and movies, and was the 2018 winner of the Poe Films screenplay contest. While living in Los Angeles, Calif., he worked in development with IndyCa USA, an independent film production company.
While pursuing his writing career, Patrick also taught English as a second language to adults. He spent over three years teaching in South Korea, followed by a long tenure with The English Language School (ELS) Language Center in Santa Monica, Calif., where he prepared college students from around the world for graduate school studies.
As many have shared, to know Patrick was to love him. He made friends wherever he went and had a wide network of friends from around the world. He had godchildren on multiple continents, as well as children with his namesake. His humor and laughter were infectious, his smile and kind spirit remarkable. He was incredibly thoughtful, always thinking of others before himself, generous to anyone that crossed his path. Words cannot properly describe the impact he made on so many during his lifetime.
At the time of his death, he was completing his magnum opus screenplay “To the Last”, the story of the engineers that kept the Titanic afloat so that more people could survive. This story was emblematic of Patrick’s life. And even in death, he continued giving to others. The only silver lining in all of this overwhelming loss is that Patrick was able to make his final act providing life to others through organ donation. It was so very fitting that the first organ to find a recipient was his heart. On Oct. 1, his family escorted him on his Honor Walk to the operating room. By the end of that day, his strong heart was beating in another body. His legacy will be helping many more with the gift of life.
Patrick was preceded in death by two brothers, Scott and Daniel Allebaugh, and by his stepfather, Michael Hanna. He is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Hanna; father, Tom Allebaugh; stepmother Carol Lee Allebaugh; sisters, Anne Lee Kanjian (Bob), Erin A. Muller (Darrell); nephews, Jack Kanjian, Max Muller; nieces, Hannah Kanjian and Madeline Muller; stepsisters, Sarah Hanna Foster (John) and Jennifer Hanna Williams (Jim).
The Rev. Charles Joy will conduct a graveside service 2 p.m. Saturday at Lacey Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one’s own choice.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
