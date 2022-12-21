Charles “Poochie” E. Knight Jr., 78, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at his home.
Mr. Knight was born April 27, 1944, in Harrisonburg and was a son of the late Charles Edward Sr. and Nellie Louise Kibler Knight.
He worked for various local print shops. He loved NASCAR Racing, playing guitar and listening to music, especially Waylon Jennings and Merle Haggard.
On July 2, 1965, he married Wilda Jean Huffman Knight, who survives.
Also surviving are his children, Gary Edward Knight and wife, Shelley Anne, of Ayden, N.C. and Melissa Gayle Knight and fur-baby “Pup Pup” of Harrisonburg; siblings, Betty Lou Sampson and husband, Richard, of Harrisonburg and Bonnie Sue Warner of Harrisonburg; sister-in-law, Barbara Knight of Dayton; grandchildren, Jonathyn William Knight, Garrison McLayne Knight, Jessica Carol Honick and husband, Rick, all of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Knight was preceded in death by two brothers, John Wayne Knight and Nelson Eddie Knight; and a brother-in-law, William Warner.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. The family requests you please dress casually.
At his request, the body was cremated and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.