Charles Randolph ‘Randy’ Hitt Jr.
Charles Randolph “Randy” Hitt Jr., 77, of Elkton, passed away Tuesday, June 6, 2023, peacefully at his home. He was born June 21, 1945, in Elkton and was the son of the late Charles Randolph Sr. and Mary Virginia Dean Hitt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Norva Dofflemyer, and a brother, Robert Ledoyle Dean.
Randy grew up in Elkton where he was well known as a mechanic. He worked at Babes Auto, Hensley’s Auto, Sheets Chevrolet, and Dick Myers Chevrolet. He retired from his own shop, Randy’s Auto Center in Elkton. He enjoyed riding around town in his car, his dogs, family and talking to everyone.
On Oct. 22, 1991, he married Catherine “Cathy” Hammer Hitt, who survives. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his beloved sons, Stevie Hitt and Chucky Hammer; daughter, Dawn Fox Williams; sister, Peggy Dofflemyer; his canine babies, Roxy and KoKo and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Wayne Taylor officiating. Burial to follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 11, at the funeral home.
At Randy’s request, come as he would normally see you in your everyday clothes.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.