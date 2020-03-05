Charles Richard Green, 78, of Rockingham, Va., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
Charles was born May 10, 1941, in Harrisonburg, Va., to the late Richard Lee Green Jr. and Evelyn Shifflett Green. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his son, Richard Lee Green.
Charles was a native of Harrisonburg and a graduate of Turner Ashby High School. He was employed by Leggett (Belk) in 1957 and retired with 40 years of service having held various management positions with the company.
In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, antiquing, and fishing in the Outer Banks. He was a member of St. Michael's United Church of Christ in Bridgewater.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ellen Hanger Green; daughters, June Barton and her husband, Rusty, of Harrisonburg and Cathy Green of Herndon, Va., and special granddaughter, Rachel Barton and stepgranddaughter, Sandra Williams.
The funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Hollis Dodge officiating at Kyger Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Michael's United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 101, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
