Charles ‘Sonny’ Henry Crawford
Charles “Sonny” Henry Crawford, 71, of Broadway, Va., passed away Sept. 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born Oct. 27, 1949, in Steubenville, Ohio, to Virginia M. DeRubis Robinson of Smithfield, Ohio and the late Clifford Earl Robinson Sr.
Sonny was an icehouse technician at Pilgrim’s Pride. He was a member of Faith Community Church in Harrisonburg and was an avid hunter and fisherman.
On March 5, 1978, he married the former Paula Bennett, who survives.
Also surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are two sons, Charles J. Crawford and wife, Stephanie, of Mathias, W.Va., and Billy L. Crawford Sr. and wife, Jessaque, of Mathias; one daughter, Virginia M. Crawford of Verona; two brothers, Clifford Robinson Jr. of Smithfield, Ohio and Norman Crawford Sr. of Smithfield, Ohio; one sister, Rebecca Dunn of Hardy, Va.; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
One brother, Carl Crawford Sr., and one sister, Nancy Hicks, preceded him in death.
Pastor Blake Wood will conduct a funeral service 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Faith Community Church, 1660 S. Main St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801. Burial will be at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at Faith Community Church Saturday from 12 to 1 p.m. The casket will be closed and there will be no services at Grandle Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help with expenses.
