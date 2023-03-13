Charles W. Moubray
Charles William Moubray, 94, a resident of Broadway, passed away Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Life Care Center in New Market.
Mr. Moubray was born Oct. 22, 1928, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late James and Bessie Mae Dean Moubray.
He was a member of the Gideons International, where he served as a past treasurer; the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club and Mount Olivet Church of the Brethren. He enjoyed doing BBQ Benefits and baking pies to help raise money for various charitable organizations and gardening. He will be remembered as a caring and kind man who never met a stranger.
On Feb. 25, 1950, he married Betty Lou Heishman Moubray, who passed away Jan. 12, 2011.
Surviving are his sons, Dennis Moubray of Arkansas and Joseph Moubray and husband, Richard L. Horne, of Washington, D.C.; brother, Roy Moubray and wife, Betty Lou, of Arkansas; a grandson, Justin Moubray and wife, Heather; great-grandson, Harry Moubray; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Moubray was preceded in death by his siblings, Benjamin Moubray, Evangeline “Dee” Moubray Smiley, Mary Moubray Eichols, Clarissy Moubray Hill, Primrose “Rose” Moubray Barkdoll, and Harold Moubray.
Pastor Victor Norris will conduct a memorial service Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 1 p.m. at Linville Creek Church of the Brethren. Burial will be held privately.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, March 14, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Gideons International, PO Box 144, Timberville, VA 22853, Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803 or the Broadway-Timberville Ruritan Club, PO Box 64, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
