Charles Wayne Nicholas passed away from this life May 16, 2022. A graveside service will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery, 100 Elk Run Drive, Elkton, Va.
He served in church ministry for over 40 years. He loved to read and his favorite book was the Bible. In the later years of his life, he worked as a sales representative for Modern Woodman of America.
He will forever be missed by all who knew him but especially his family.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
