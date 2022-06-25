Charles William “Chuck” Morris
Charles William “Chuck” Morris, 80, of Elkton, passed away, Friday, June 24, 2022 at his home. Chuck was born on November 5, 1941 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and was the son of the late Charles A. and Sarah Parkinson Morris. He was a member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton where he served as Trustee. He served our country in the United States Air Force for a number of years. He showed and raised Registered Appaloosa horses and was Ringmaster for the Elkton Horse Show for many years. He was an avid golfer and played and coached baseball and softball on many different levels. He worked at Dunham Bush for a number of years and retired from Merck & Co after many years of service. He was a devoted husband, a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
On November 6, 1960 he married Karen Seal Morris who survives. Also surviving are sons, Stephen Morris and wife, Lisa, Scott Morris and wife, Billi Jo; a daughter, Terry Folan; a brother, Johnny Morris and wife, Annette; Sisters, Rose Lam and husband, Billy, Lucille Shifflett and husband, Allen; grandchildren, Aaron Morris and wife, Stephanie, Trevor Morris, Dylan Morris and wife, Beth, Alora Morris and fiancé, Logan Shifflett, Justin Folan; great-grandchildren, Nicole Morris and Nolan Morris; and many foster children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Richard L. Morris, Lawrence “Larry” Morris; sisters, Darlene Morris, Sarah Samuels and Amanda Samuels.
The family will receive friends Monday June 27, 2022 from 6 to 8pm at the Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
Rev. Debra Powell will conduct the funeral service at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 at the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton. Burial will follow in Elk Run Cemetery.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Evangelical United Methodist Church, Care Ministry, 513 East Spotswood Ave. Elkton, Virginia 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
