Charles William “Chuck” Putnam, Jr., 67, of Elkton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at his home. He was born Jan. 22, 1953, in Hampton, Va., to Gail Bear Putnam and the late Charles William Putnam.
Chuck was a dedicated trustee of Lily of the Valley Church in Shenandoah. He retired in 2008 from Newport News Shipbuilding after 34 years. Chuck loved old Fords, John Wayne, and all family get togethers. He was a loving family man that willingly helped everyone as much as he could.
Surviving are his mother, Gail Putnam of Elkton; his wife of 20 years, Cheryl Thompson Putnam; sister, Lucretia Copeland of Elkton; daughter, Angel Hawk and husband, Mark, of Elkton; granddaughter, Sarah Miller and husband, Clay; great-grandchildren, Wade and Lilah Miller; aunts, LaVerne McArthur and Sandra Holliday and husband, Shep; nieces, Jada Copeland, Amanda Hollis and family, and Elena Laughlin and family; nephews, Isaac Copeland and William Copeland and family, and his beloved four-legged companion, Sally Mae.
A funeral service will be conducted 2 o’clock, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton, with the Rev. L.J. “Dickie” Campbell officiating. Interment will be private at McCoy Cemetery in Elkton. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
Friends and family may visit the funeral home from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lily of the Valley Church, 426 N 5th St, Shenandoah, VA 22849
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
