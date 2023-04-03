Charles William Schuler Ziegenfus, best known simply as “Zig,” 88, passed on March 29, 2023. He will be greatly missed and leaves a rich legacy of countless lives impacted through his gift of teaching mathematics and ornithology. His light will continue to shine in those who caught the spark of his contagious passion for numbers and birding.
His teaching career spanned over half a century — all at James Madison University, which was known as Madison College when he joined the faculty as a math professor in 1961. In addition to teaching math, years later, he started teaching ornithology, and it became the “favorite class” of many who appreciated the outdoor classroom and birding field trips. Several of his former students attribute this class and his passion for inspiring their careers in ornithology and biology. Among his math students were all three of his daughters (all JMU graduates), who had the distinct privilege of having their father as a teacher.
Among his many accolades and teaching honors include being named a recipient of the Jaime Escalante Mathematics Teacher Award for motivating math-challenged students to excel.
Zig dedicated years of his life to not only teaching ornithology but also significantly contributing to birding research. For his community work in leading many bird counts, involvement in the Rockingham Bird Club, and his contributions to research, including his work with Juncos at Mountain Lake and Dolly Sods West Virginia, he was recognized as the 2021 Valley Treasure, an award from the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley. He also was recently named the 2023 recipient of the prestigious Mitchell A. Byrd Award by the Virginia Society of Ornithology.
In addition to his work as an educator, Zig was a licensed electrician for several decades. A quote that aptly combines his electrical work and love of teaching is: “Teacher’s Task: Take a lot of live wires and see that they are well grounded.”
A faithful husband, provider, protector, father, brother, teacher, mentor, and friend to many, Zig is survived by his loving wife, Elsie, and three daughters, Erika Byrd (Wayne), Jennifer Collins (Terry), and Karla Scanlan (Dave); four grandchildren, Tyler Collins (Samantha), Jacqueline Collins, Justin Byrd, and Grace Byrd; six siblings, Buddy Ziegenfus, Jane Hamill, Edward Ziegenfus (Lucy), Susan Andersen, Sandy Paulsen, and Valerie Beers (Richard); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Zig was born in Fountain Hill, Pa. He remained sharp-minded and sharp-witted until the end. He was brave in accepting the end-of-life challenges he experienced physically. He never lost his unique sense of humor or his edge at Cribbage, a favorite family past-time.
The family wishes to thank his homecare givers and the staff at VMRC for their compassionate care.
If so inclined, memorial contributions to a charity of your choice would be welcome. A Celebration of Life will be held this summer.
