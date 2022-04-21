Charles “Charlie” William Wright, 86, of Weyers Cave, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at Willow Estates Retirement Community in Penn Laird, where he had resided for the last four years.
A son of the late William Harvey and Marie Click Wright, he was born on Feb. 7, 1936, in Weyers Cave, where he was a lifelong resident.
Charlie graduated from Wilson Memorial High School and was a lifelong farmer, starting out as a poultry farmer, but then later becoming active in dairy cattle farming.
He had a special love for carpentry work and had an exceptional ability to visualize his special projects.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Reid Wright, of Verona; a daughter, Catherine Johnson and husband, Timothy, of Staunton; a son, James Wright and wife, Jennifer, of Weyers Cave; four grandchildren, Travis Johnson and wife, Caroline, Jacob Wright, Eli Wright and Carrie Wright; a sister, Aleene Wagner, of Bridgewater; and a brother, Garland Wright and wife, Dorothy, of Weyers Cave.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Grace Wright.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 22, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date at Pleasant Valley Church Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Wright officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Legacy Hospice, 2322 Bluestone Hills Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 in his memory.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
