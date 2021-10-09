A Celebration of Charley Shank’s life will take place Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at 3 p.m. in Sunnyside Retirement Community’s Meredith Chapel.
Please respect that vaccination is imperative for the safety of our resident population and each other. As an alternative to attending, you may watch the service, during and afterwards, on the Kyger website at https://boxcast.tv/view/charles-charley-shank-memorial-service-726862.
The gate house staff will conduct temperature checks upon entering the Sunnyside campus; masks covering both nose and mouth are required in Meredith Chapel and in all public spaces on campus.
