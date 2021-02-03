Charlie Anderson McCauley
Charlie Anderson McCauley, 86, of Port Republic, passed away Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at Accordius of Harrisonburg.
Charlie was born in Harrisonburg on June 10, 1934, a son of the late Henrietta (Morris) and Howard Kemper McCauley.
After 37 years of employment, he retired from Reynolds Metals in Grottoes, where he worked as a machine operator. Charlie never met a stranger. When Charlie was younger he enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing music and spending time at Lake Anna with family and friends. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
He was the widower of Margaret Virginia (Caricofe) McCauley, who preceded him in death on May 23, 2007.
Charlie is survived by a companion, Mary Mehitka; two daughters, Susan Ann Smith of Elkton and Roxetta A. Mowbray and husband, James, of Port Republic; one son, Jeffery L. McCauley and fiancée, Carmen Taylor of Port Republic; a sister, Martha Priest, and husband, Jack, of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Shannon Smith and wife, Lindsey, Justin Smith and wife, Allysa, Brandie Breeden and husband, Kenny, Amber McLernon and husband, Jason, and Terri Browning; a daughter-in-law, Donna McCauley; two stepgrandchildren, Chris Earman and wife, Vickie, Chasity Marcus and husband, Thomas; six great-grandchildren, Cameron, Jayden, Jaxson, Julian, Jamison, and Zachery; three stepgreat-grandchildren, Rachel, Jacob, and Tyler, and step-great-great-granddaughter, Delanie.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a son, Larry W. McCauley, and two sisters, Betty Dovel and Lola Kyger.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. to sign the register and pay their respects.
The funeral service will be private. The service will be live streamed on Charlie’s’ obituary page at www.johnsonfs.com on Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, starting at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad, PO Box 1187, Grottoes, VA 24441.
Online condolences maybe left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.