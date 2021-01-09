Charlie Leonard Vandevander, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.
Mr. Vandevander was born on May 4, 1933, in Pendleton County, and was a son of the late Mayberry Calhoun and Ida Belle Hedrick Vandevander. He served in the United States Air Force. He was employed as a mechanic for Glen Shomo Auto, Bumbaugh Buick, and Curtis Kite Buick for twenty five years. He loved camping, hunting and was a member of the Lazy 8 Hunting Club, the West Virginia Coon Hunters Club, and 30 years with other camping clubs. He was also a member of Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren.
On Nov. 25, 1951, he married Phyllis Wisman Vandevander, who survives.
Also surviving is two daughters, Dorenda Smith of Front Royal, and Florenda Blosser of Harrisonburg; siblings, Clenan “Mack” Vandevander, Rebecca Miller, and Kearrle Vandevander, and grandchildren, Mark Smith, Jeffrey Smith, and Jessica Smith.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Vandevander was preceded in death by his siblings, Harlan Vandevander, Floyd Vandevander, Mary Vandevander and Harry Vandevander.
Pastor Dan King will conduct a graveside service on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required.
Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
