Charlotte Ann Bledsoe, 72, of Timberville, passed away peacefully at her home Monday, June 21, 2021. Charlotte was born July 27, 1948, to the late Turke Branson and Virginia Calhoun.
Mrs. Bledsoe was a nurse at her hometown in Kentucky. Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her kids and grandkids.
Charlotte is survived by her son, Orbin Bledsoe; her daughter, Brenda Bledsoe; brothers, Jimmy Cornett, Charles Hatten and Carl Cornett; grandchildren, Orbin Bledsoe Jr., Christopher Bledsoe, Cynthia Bledsoe, Kaleigh Bledsoe, and Heather Shoemaker as well as several great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband, Charles Thomas Bledsoe Sr.; daughter, Martha Shoemaker and son, Charles Bledsoe Jr.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. June 30, 2021, prior to the service. A funeral service will be held at Kyger Funeral Home June 30, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Fred Laspina. Interment will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
