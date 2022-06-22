Charlotte Bernice Guy, 92, of Chester, Va., passed away June 17, 2022, at her home. She was born Jan. 1, 1930, in Harrisonburg and was a daughter of the late Henry and Fannie Mealey Guy.
Charlotte graduated from Lucy Simms High School in 1947. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star No. 36, where she was elected Worthy Matron.
Her family consisted of a brother, Mr. Henry Cecil Guy (deceased); a brother, Mr. Charles William Guy (deceased); a sister, Mrs. Marian Guy Stuart of Chester, Va.; a brother, Dr. Albert Guy of Waynesboro, Va.; a sister, Mrs. Rosa Guy Lilly (deceased); a brother, Mr. John R. Guy Sr. of Hillside, N.J. and his wife, Mrs. Ruth Guy; a sister, Mrs. Elizabeth Guy Williams of Mechanicsville, Va., and her husband, Mr. James Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Costella L. Forney officiating. The casket will be closed for the service. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home, the casket will be open.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
