Charlotte Colaw, 90, of Harrisonburg, passed away at Brookdale Assisted Living on Jan. 2, 2022. Charlotte was born Dec. 27, 1931, to the late Thomas and Laura Swink Eutsler.
On Sept. 1, 1959, she married Garland B. Colaw, who preceded her in death Feb. 27, 1989.
Charlotte was a member of Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church since 1960.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Colaw Lam and son-in-law, Terry A. Lam; stepgrandson, Benjamin L. Lam, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Kevin Poeckert officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harrisonburg Rescue Squad or Mt. Clinton United Methodist Church, 1595 Muddy Creek Road, Harrisonburg, VA.
Condolences may be shared at Kygers.com.
