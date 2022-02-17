Charlotte “Faye” Shifflett, 80, of Elkton, went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on April 13, 1941, to the late Thomas Lindsey Lam and Margaret Smith Lam. Faye is also preceded in death by a brother, David Lam; two sisters, Agnes Bridges and Georgia Morris; son-in-law, Donnie Gooden; and in-laws, William and Irene Shifflett
On March 10, 1961, she married the love of her life, Ernest Alvin Shifflett, who survives.
Faye worked at Blue Bell for 15 years and was a homemaker who provided in-home child care for many children including her grandchildren. She enjoyed doing jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, listening to gospel music, watching Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy. Faye was a member of the Church of Solsburg. In their retirement years, Faye and Ernest enjoyed their daily walks and visits to McDonalds.
Faye is survived by four daughters, Penny Saum and husband, Steve, Donna Gooden, Angie Hensley and husband, Mike, and Tanya Hensley, all of Elkton; one brother, Ricky Lam and wife, Debbie; eight grandchildren, Amy Cook and husband, Michael, Jeremy Saum and wife, Kellie, Doug Gooden and Taryn, Greg Gooden and wife, Samantha, Jeff Gooden, April Gooden, Dillon Hensley and Devon Hensley and Hannah; 10 great-grandchildren, Blake Cook, Brooke Mowbray, Addyson Saum, Alessa Hensley, Easton, Branson, Cameron, and Madelyn Gooden, Cason Long and Winter Hensley; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Church of Solsburg in Elkton.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at Church of Solsburg with Pastors David Burrell, Josh Shifflett, and Clyde Plum officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
Friends and family may visit at the home at any time.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
