Charlotte Good Clark, 87, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and dear friend to all entered her eternal life with God on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021, at Woodland Park of VMRC.
She was the only daughter of the late Stanford C. Good and Glenna Morris Good Smith, born on Jan. 7, 1934. She lived her life, enjoyed her family and her dear friendships in Harrisonburg.
She graduated from Mt Clinton School in 1951. Her favorite things in school were playing on their softball and basketball teams and making the close friendships she treasured throughout her life.
She was a member of the Fairview Church of the Brethren. She had a special calling in life to witness to others sharing the love of God with them. She taught Sunday School for many years and was always active with Weekday Religious Education, teaching young people to have faith and always ask, “What would Jesus do?” in anything they would do in life. She was also a beloved leader in Bible Study Fellowship for many years.
She worked at the Sears catalog store and the Red Front Supermarket for many years. She enjoyed volunteering in her church and in the community. She loved her time as a hospice volunteer at RMH, providing loving support to the patients and their families. She also enjoyed volunteering at the Tried and True Thrift Store.
She enjoyed working in her beautiful flower and vegetable gardens, producing an array of colorful canned goods to enjoy throughout the year. She loved baking and was known for her delicious cakes and pies which we all looked forward to sharing. Most of all she loved sharing her life with her family, especially all her grandchildren.
She was an avid sender of greeting cards and had an incredibly special gift for writing the perfect message in each one she sent to her family and friends. When you received a card from her you felt her love and care in the thoughtful words she shared in the beautifully handwritten cards she sent.
She had a favorite saying, “Strangers are just friends you haven’t met yet.” She spent her life being a friend and sharing her Christian faith with them.
She is survived by her husband, Robert C. Clark of VMRC; three children, Pamela Clark Famisaran (Aldrich) of Long Beach, Calif., Roderick Clark (Debbie Walker) of Rockingham, and Janie Clark Patterson (Jeff) of Bridgewater. She is survived by seven grandchildren, Dr. Nina Flores of Costa Mesa, Calif., Melissa Flores of Marina Del Rey, Calif., Angela Clark Pyles (Daymion), Julie Clark Folsom of Huntsville, Ala., Melanie Patterson Woodard (Chris Hansen), Mary Patterson Crowe (Travis), and Jason Patterson (Amanda) of Bridgewater. She is also survived by 11 great-grandchildren, Hailey Pyles Summers (Tripp), Madison Pyles, Brandon Pyles of Harrisonburg, Kiera Folsom, Alexa Folsom, Daken Clark of Huntsville, Ala., Ashby Woodard, Hayden Crowe, Avery Crowe, Ellie Patterson, and Adeline Patterson of Bridgewater. She is also survived by one great-great-granddaughter, Haisley Pyles of Harrisonburg. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her four brothers Sonny, Glen, Joe, and Bobby.
Wendell “Sonny” Henkel and Pastor Jim Hall will conduct a memorial service on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Fairview Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends following the service.
Burial will be held privately.
Those wishing to sign the register book may do so on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. The family will not be present. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to Weekday Religious Education, 204 East Market St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.