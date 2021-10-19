Charlotte Good Kirtley, 95, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at the Reston Hospital Center, Reston, Va.
Charlotte was born July 26, 1926, in Rockingham County, Va. She was the daughter of the late Charles E. Good Sr. and Rebecca Hederick Good.
She was a member of Asbury United Methodist Church, Charles Town.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Geraldine K. "Day" Lakin, of Reisterstown, Md.; nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, George W. "Buddy" Kirtley, who died June 12, 2013; sister, Lois G. "Bonnie" Shifflet and brother, Charles E. Good Jr.
The service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at the Melvin T. Strider Colonial Funeral Home, Charles Town, with Pastor Duane Jensen officiating. Interment will be held at Pleasant View Memory Gardens, Martinsburg.
Friends will be received from 10:30 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Asbury United Methodist Church, 110 West North St., Charles Town, WV 25414.
