Charlotte Grimm Hawse, 93, passed peacefully at home on December 14, 2021. Charlotte was born in Weyers Cave, Virginia on May 14, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Emmett and Etta Grimm, who later relocated their family to Linville Virginia.
She was a 1947 graduate of Linville High School. She married Richard Hawse, who precedes her in death. The couple ultimately resided just outside of Harrisonburg, Virginia.
Charlotte was a full-time homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, sewing, crafting, and spending time with family. She enjoyed being outdoors and could most often be found working on one of her many flower or vegetable gardens. She was a long-time member of Asbury United Methodist Church in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by her daughters; Carolyn O’melia, Joyce Jefferson, Donna Dyer and husband, Todd, Gayle Gregory and husband, Steve, brother; Dr. Carl Grimm, grandchildren; Brandon Layman and wife, Tara, Courtney Mills, Jared Surbaugh, Sarah Jefferson, Michael O’melia and wife, Sarah, Keira Rain and Brandon Dyer and companion, Jessica Tappy; great-grandchildren; Sean Layman, McKenzie Mills, Jamyn Broussard-Rain, Alora Surbaugh, Ireland Broussard-Rain, Anna O’melia and Lily O’melia as well 21 nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by one brother; Otho Grimm, and a daughter; Patricia Hendricks,
The family wishes to thank caregivers, Pam Dunn and Jenny Watson, for their time of love and care extended to Charlotte.
A celebration of life is being planned for the summer months of 2022.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
