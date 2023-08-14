Charlotte ‘Holly’ Lee Jenkins
Charlotte “Holly” Lee Jenkins was a loving mother, grandma, great-grandma. She passed away at her home in Broadway on Aug. 11, 2023, at the age of 83.
Charlotte was born in Pine Grove on May 25, 1940, and was a daughter of Erma and Emory Gray of Pine Grove.
On Dec. 23, 1961, she married Leonard F. Jenkins, who survives.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are four beautiful daughters, Linda Kayan and husband, Leigh, Sue Breeden and significant other, Gene Thomas, Mary Laurent and significant other, Clyde Campbell, and Sarah Short and husband, Rusty; eight grandchildren, Joseph P. Laurent Jr. and wife, Tina, David C. Ellison Jr. and wife, Melissa, Derek T. Kayan and wife, Racheal, Laura Short, Ally Ellison and Kevin Arnold, RJ Short and Zane Ramey; 12 great- grandchildren, Joey III, Jesse, Jake, Josh, Breanna, Thomas, Kaylee, Lillian, Liam, Lyla, Evelyn, and David III; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and a sister, Delia Frazier.
Charlotte was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ashley M. Kayan; sister, Rita Good; sister, Rena Spain, sister, Mary Breeden; brother, Louis Gray; sister, Celia Gray and brother, Tim Gray.
Per Charlotte’s wishes, there will not be any services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
