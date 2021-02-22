Charlotte L. Murray, 91, of Mount Crawford, also known as “Aunt Pete”, died peacefully in her home Feb. 19, 2021. She was born Nov. 30, 1929, in Grottoes, Va., to the late Vernon and Lottie Webster.
She was joined in marriage to Ashby C. Murray Jr. on Aug. 16, 1947. They celebrated 62 years of marriage. He preceded her in death.
Charlotte lived in Manassas for over 30 years. She enjoyed participating in a bowling league and taking care of her family. She also enjoyed puzzles, gardening, yard sales, sewing and cooking. Her favorite was baking during the holidays. Many will remember her apple pies and cookies.
She is survived by five children, Ashby C. Murray III (Dianne) of St. Augustine, Fla., Robert A. Murray (Margie) of Culpepper, Va., Brenda K. Murray (Luis) of Harrisonburg, Va., Frank L. Murray (Katherine) of Frederick, Md., and Dawn L. Tusing (Dwight) of Fulks Run, Va.; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; along with friend and neighbor, Bill Bradley, of Mount Crawford, Va.
Visitation will be at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The funeral will be held Friday, Feb. 26, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater, Va. Due to restrictions, the funeral will be limited to immediate family. A graveside service will be at Beaver Creek Cemetery immediately after the funeral.
As much as she loved flowers, it is asked that you make a contribution to the American Cancer Society. She was a two-time cancer survivor.
